Owens Realty Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:ORM) Stock Price Up 1%

Owens Realty Mortgage Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ORM – Get Rating) shares rose 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.75 and last traded at $21.75. Approximately 80,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the average daily volume of 35,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.54.
Owens Realty Mortgage Stock Up 1.0 %
About Owens Realty Mortgage
Owens Realty Mortgage, Inc, a specialty finance company, focuses on the origination, investment, and management of commercial real estate loans primarily in the Western United States. It offers customized short-term loans to small and middle-market investors and developers; and holds investments in real estate properties.
