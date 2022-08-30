PAC Protocol (PAC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $49,049.00

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One PAC Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PAC Protocol has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. PAC Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.93 million and $49,049.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001949 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Lympo Sport (SPORT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About PAC Protocol

PAC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 16,023,129,470 coins and its circulating supply is 17,082,342,583 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial.

Buying and Selling PAC Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAC Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

