Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Short Interest Update

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the July 31st total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 819,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palatin Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,559,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 48,812 shares during the last quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palatin Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,422,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Palatin Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 57,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 61,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PTN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,948,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,878. The company has a market cap of $46.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.79. Palatin Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $0.96.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, August 31st. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, August 31st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, August 31st.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

