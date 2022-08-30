Pallapay (PALLA) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $46,594.00

Pallapay (PALLA) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One Pallapay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. Pallapay has a market cap of $7.85 million and approximately $46,594.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pallapay has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001638 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002255 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.71 or 0.00831759 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Pallapay
Pallapay’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 743,546,427 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com.
Buying and Selling Pallapay
