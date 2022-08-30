Pallapay (PALLA) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $46,594.00

Pallapay (PALLA) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One Pallapay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. Pallapay has a market cap of $7.85 million and approximately $46,594.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pallapay has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Pallapay

Pallapay’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 743,546,427 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com.

Buying and Selling Pallapay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pallapay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pallapay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

