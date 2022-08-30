Parachute (PAR) One Day Volume Tops $77,671.00

Parachute (PAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 29th. During the last seven days, Parachute has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. Parachute has a market cap of $444,320.92 and $77,671.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00030876 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000082 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004858 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 878,603,675 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com.

Parachute Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

