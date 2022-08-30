Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC Sells 3,027 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,027 shares during the period. Nexstar Media Group comprises 0.3% of Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brightline Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 12.5% in the first quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $412,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXST traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,863. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.69 and a twelve month high of $204.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.10. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 32.36%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on NXST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.14.

Insider Transactions at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, insider Gary Weitman sold 3,202 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total value of $538,576.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,100.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dennis Miller sold 4,989 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.33, for a total transaction of $859,754.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $280,036.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 3,202 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total transaction of $538,576.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,100.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,404,881. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.