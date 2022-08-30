PayAccept (PAYT) Price Tops $0.0380

PayAccept (PAYT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 30th. During the last week, PayAccept has traded down 52.4% against the U.S. dollar. One PayAccept coin can now be purchased for about $0.0380 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular exchanges. PayAccept has a total market capitalization of $545,418.88 and approximately $25,705.00 worth of PayAccept was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PayAccept alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005015 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00830641 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About PayAccept

PayAccept’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,358,367 coins. PayAccept’s official Twitter account is @payaccept and its Facebook page is accessible here. PayAccept’s official website is www.payaccept.net. The Reddit community for PayAccept is https://reddit.com/r/PayAccept and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PayAccept Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayAccept directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayAccept should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayAccept using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PayAccept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayAccept and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.