Peak Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 6,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $4.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $299.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,358,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,027,864. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.11. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.527 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

