Peak Asset Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Peak Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 282.9% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of VB traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,628. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $169.62 and a one year high of $241.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.29.

