Peak Asset Management LLC Has $10.31 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Peak Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises 2.4% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $10,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 404.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.43. 69,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,431,138. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

