Peak Asset Management LLC Has $14.52 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Peak Asset Management LLC raised its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Stryker makes up 3.4% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $14,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Stryker by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,215 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $783,000. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $25,164,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 18,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Stryker from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.00.

Stryker Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.10. 22,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,536. The stock has a market cap of $77.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.