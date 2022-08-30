Peak Asset Management LLC Has $2.03 Million Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Peak Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,657,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,704,000 after acquiring an additional 466,966 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,143,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,062,000 after acquiring an additional 42,050 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,967,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $670,304,000 after acquiring an additional 264,112 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,459,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,473,000 after acquiring an additional 64,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,192,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,079,000 after acquiring an additional 295,152 shares in the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,863.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at $835,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,807 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Republic Services Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RSG. StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.33.

Republic Services stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $144.41. 10,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,812. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $148.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.72.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 42.20%.

About Republic Services

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Stories

