Peak Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Peak Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.35.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.7 %

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.26. 310,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,548,659. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.79. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $269.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

