Peak Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,963 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

Peak Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the quarter. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF comprises 2.3% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Peak Asset Management LLC owned 2.96% of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $9,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PJP traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.91. 3,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,495. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.21. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1-year low of $68.59 and a 1-year high of $84.11.

Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

