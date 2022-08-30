Peak Asset Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Peak Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,577 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.4% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,227 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNP stock traded down $6.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.99. 78,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,036,477. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna cut shares of Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.09.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

