Peak Asset Management LLC Sells 32 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Peak Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 950.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $52,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $62,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 31.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $3.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $317.35. 268,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,771,994. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $296.39 and a 1-year high of $369.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $321.08 and its 200-day moving average is $329.30.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.