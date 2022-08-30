Peak Asset Management LLC Sells 4,601 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Peak Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,601 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.3% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chevron Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.85.

NYSE CVX traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $160.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,731,668. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $93.31 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.56. The company has a market cap of $315.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.