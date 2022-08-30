Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.87.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PTON shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Peloton Interactive Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.12. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $118.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($1.98). The company had revenue of $678.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.93 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.05) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -5.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,522.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $99,221.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,863.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 774.6% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

