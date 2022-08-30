Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Lowered to $20.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.88.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

PTON opened at $10.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average of $17.12. Peloton Interactive has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $118.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($1.98). The company had revenue of $678.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.93 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 78.79% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. The business’s revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $99,221.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,863.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $99,221.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,863.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,522.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 109,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.