Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Given New C$55.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group to C$55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

PPL has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC dropped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$50.88.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

TSE:PPL opened at C$48.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$26.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$46.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$47.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.92. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$37.02 and a 1-year high of C$53.58.

Pembina Pipeline Announces Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$3.10 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.9200002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 97.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.76, for a total value of C$341,540.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$600,281.15. In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.76, for a total transaction of C$341,540.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$600,281.15. Also, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 31,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.21, for a total value of C$1,646,823.92. In the last three months, insiders have bought 238 shares of company stock valued at $9,611.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

