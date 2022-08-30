Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Short Interest Update

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 599,700 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the July 31st total of 492,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peoples Bancorp

In other news, Director Kevin R. Reeves purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,098.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $46,755.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,825.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin R. Reeves acquired 3,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.80 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,098.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Trading of Peoples Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 62.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 60.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 45.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 6.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Peoples Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Peoples Bancorp to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Peoples Bancorp to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.10. The stock had a trading volume of 860 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $851.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.89. Peoples Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.63 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.54.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 23.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peoples Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 62.55%.

About Peoples Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.