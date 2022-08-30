PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL) Short Interest Update

PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the July 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PepperLime Health Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of PEPL stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.94. 1,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,406. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.86. PepperLime Health Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Institutional Trading of PepperLime Health Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEPL. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,094,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,203,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition by 163.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 719,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after acquiring an additional 446,536 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition by 4.4% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 461,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,305,000. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepperLime Health Acquisition Company Profile

PepperLime Health Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

