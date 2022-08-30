PEPS Coin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20.00 (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and $20.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0194 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PEPS Coin has traded 25.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005209 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000395 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00167524 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Anime Token (ANI) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000059 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today.

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

