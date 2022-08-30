Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Acquired by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,505,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272,693 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,076,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,579,000 after acquiring an additional 75,028 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,867,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,637,000 after acquiring an additional 245,485 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,776,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,679 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its stake in Perrigo by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 3,695,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,016,000 after buying an additional 236,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $38.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.44. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $31.32 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -55.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -148.57%.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

