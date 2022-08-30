Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.56.

Several analysts have issued reports on WOOF shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

WOOF opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.75. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $26.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $102,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,955.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 10,923 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 488,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,673,000 after buying an additional 121,237 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 915,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,119,000 after buying an additional 137,875 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 700,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,869,000 after buying an additional 52,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter valued at about $484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

