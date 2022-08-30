Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Itaú Unibanco

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Itaú Unibanco to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $14.50 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Itaú Unibanco’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.76% from the stock’s previous close.
PBR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Itau BBA Securities lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Down 4.9 %
Shares of NYSE:PBR traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,731,468. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average of $13.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.01, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $16.30.
Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.
