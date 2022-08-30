PetroNeft Resources (LON:PTR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.60

PetroNeft Resources plc (LON:PTR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.60 ($0.01), with a volume of 542191 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.90 ($0.01).
PetroNeft Resources Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.29. The company has a market cap of £6.42 million and a PE ratio of -2.25.
About PetroNeft Resources
PetroNeft Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Russia. The company primarily holds 50% operating interest in Licence 61 that covers 4,991 square kilometers in the Tomsk Oblast; and 90% operating interest in Licence 67 covering 2,447 square kilometers located in the Tomsk Oblast.
Further Reading
