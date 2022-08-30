Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) PT Set at $50.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock opened at $46.23 on Friday. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $259.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pfizer

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $40,117,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,755,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,889,000 after acquiring an additional 257,228 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 61,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connolly Sarah T. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.