Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) is Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC cut its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,005,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,946 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up about 6.3% of Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC owned about 0.45% of Philip Morris International worth $658,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE PM traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.02. 40,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,362,360. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

