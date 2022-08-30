Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,232 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 200.6% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 12,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 8,349 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 43,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 316.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 72,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after buying an additional 9,289 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,174,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,216,000 after buying an additional 424,506 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $4,868,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,489 shares in the company, valued at $11,162,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 250,500 shares of company stock worth $27,474,678 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded down $2.74 on Tuesday, hitting $90.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,256. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $111.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.20. The company has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.42.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

