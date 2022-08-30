Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.44-0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $205-215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $214.53 million. Photronics also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.44-$0.52 EPS.

Photronics Stock Performance

PLAB stock traded down $5.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,178,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,176. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Photronics has a 1 year low of $12.18 and a 1 year high of $25.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLAB shares. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Photronics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Photronics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Photronics from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Insider Activity at Photronics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Photronics

In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $38,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,671.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $129,060. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Photronics by 587.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 77.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 3,942.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 16.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

