Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.44-$0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.00 million-$215.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $214.53 million. Photronics also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.44-0.52 EPS.

Photronics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB traded down $4.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.79. The company had a trading volume of 240,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,869. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.03. Photronics has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on PLAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Photronics from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Photronics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Photronics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Insider Activity at Photronics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Photronics

In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,561.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $129,060 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Photronics by 587.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 3,942.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

