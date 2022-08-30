Pigeoncoin (PGN) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 29th. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $163,414.32 and approximately $27,995.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00014977 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

