Pitcairn Co. Acquires 384 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Avient were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 31,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Avient by 107.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 12,493 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Avient in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avient by 2.9% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avient by 2.0% during the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 90,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Avient from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Avient Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $44.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.92 and a 200 day moving average of $46.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29. Avient Co. has a 52-week low of $37.09 and a 52-week high of $61.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Avient had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.57%. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avient Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.93%.

Avient Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

