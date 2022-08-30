Pitcairn Co. Boosts Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 85,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 381,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,914,000 after purchasing an additional 13,192 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 10.5% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.8% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 78,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 326.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 60,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,115,000 after purchasing an additional 46,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

American Tower Price Performance

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT opened at $259.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $120.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.72, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $263.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.28.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

