Pitcairn Co. Buys 5,014 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 177.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 322.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,347,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661,214 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,274,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,556,000 after purchasing an additional 81,860 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,393,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,623,000 after acquiring an additional 256,811 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,895,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,925,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,150,000 after acquiring an additional 808,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $4,096,952.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $4,096,952.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 322,745 shares of company stock valued at $19,901,941. Insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NET stock opened at $64.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.64. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.96 and a 12-month high of $221.64. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. The company had revenue of $234.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.52 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Cloudflare to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Cloudflare from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.76.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

