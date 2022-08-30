Pitcairn Co. Grows Position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 41.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 238.5% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 10,850 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $24.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.20 and a 200 day moving average of $25.47. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $31.23.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

