Pitcairn Co. Has $863,000 Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,068 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in eBay were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Insider Activity at eBay

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

eBay Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of eBay from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of eBay to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.24.

eBay stock opened at $44.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 105.86, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.66.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 209.53%.

eBay Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.