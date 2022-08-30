Pitcairn Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,873,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 209,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,977,000 after buying an additional 12,924 shares in the last quarter.

IEI stock opened at $118.19 on Tuesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $116.04 and a one year high of $131.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.143 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

