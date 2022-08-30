Pitcairn Co. Reduces Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 436.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,942,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total transaction of $1,006,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,569,732.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dennis Miller sold 4,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.33, for a total transaction of $859,754.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,036.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total transaction of $1,006,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,569,732.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,191 shares of company stock worth $2,404,881. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on NXST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.14.

NXST stock opened at $193.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.69 and a fifty-two week high of $204.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.10. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 32.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.28 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.64%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.