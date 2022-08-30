Pitcairn Co. Sells 1,469 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,945 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2,660.0% during the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $84.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.31 and its 200 day moving average is $81.86. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $120.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.35.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

