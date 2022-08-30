Pitcairn Co. Sells 1,803 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 635.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Regency Centers by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Regency Centers by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on REG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $57.50 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.91.

Regency Centers Stock Down 1.1 %

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:REG opened at $62.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $78.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.34%.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

