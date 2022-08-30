Pitcairn Co. Sells 1,803 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Pitcairn Co. cut its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 164,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,372,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $3,490,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $57.50 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.91.

Regency Centers Stock Down 1.1 %

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:REG opened at $62.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $78.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.34%.

Regency Centers Profile

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.