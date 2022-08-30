Pitcairn Co. Sells 188 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 149.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 365,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,974,000 after purchasing an additional 219,240 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 886,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,671,000 after purchasing an additional 143,130 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 786,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,327,000 after acquiring an additional 138,236 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 384,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,495,000 after purchasing an additional 94,311 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 455,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,296,000 after purchasing an additional 80,736 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total transaction of $549,318.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,028.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $80.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.94 and a 200-day moving average of $82.05. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.81 and a twelve month high of $94.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

Further Reading

