Pitcairn Co. Trims Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,096 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on United Rentals to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.82.

United Rentals Stock Down 1.7 %

URI stock opened at $301.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.54 and a twelve month high of $414.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $284.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.49.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at $26,089,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at $26,089,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at $689,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $6,142,963 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

