Pluton (PLU) 24 Hour Volume Hits $291,261.00

Pluton (PLU) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Pluton has a market cap of $15.86 million and approximately $291,261.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pluton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.56 or 0.00042884 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pluton has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,966.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005116 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004106 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002561 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00134397 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00033174 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00081226 BTC.
Pluton Profile
Pluton is a coin. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,000 coins. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pluton’s official website is plutus.it.
Pluton Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pluton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pluton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
