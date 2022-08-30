PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.60-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.50-$2.60 EPS.

PNM traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.33. 13,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. PNM Resources has a one year low of $43.43 and a one year high of $50.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.86.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.36 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.37%.

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of PNM Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in PNM Resources by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $966,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

