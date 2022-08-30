PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.56. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.50-$2.60 EPS.

PNM Resources Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PNM traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.47. The stock had a trading volume of 513,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,077. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.42. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $43.43 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.36 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.37%.

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of PNM Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PNM Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 10.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 737,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,222,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,930,000 after purchasing an additional 155,338 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 171,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

About PNM Resources

(Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.