Polis (POLIS) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $566.00

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 29th. Polis has a market capitalization of $326,651.39 and approximately $566.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polis coin can now be bought for $0.0332 or 0.00000164 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polis has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004895 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.30 or 0.00639062 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005546 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000296 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00194193 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Polis Profile

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polis’ official website is polispay.org. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

