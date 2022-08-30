Polkadot (DOT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.75 Billion

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. During the last week, Polkadot has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. Polkadot has a total market capitalization of $7.75 billion and $284.19 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkadot coin can now be purchased for $6.97 or 0.00035259 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Polkadot

Polkadot’s genesis date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,227,389,312 coins and its circulating supply is 1,111,965,642 coins. Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polkadot

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

